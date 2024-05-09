59,894 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,543,602. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock remained flat at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,915,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,238,125. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

