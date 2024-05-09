3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.95

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
3i Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of 3IN stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.54 and a beta of 0.47. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 276.74 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 348.50 ($4.38).
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Infrastructure
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.