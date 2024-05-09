3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.95

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of 3IN stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.54 and a beta of 0.47. 3i Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 276.74 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 348.50 ($4.38).

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

