2,000 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 311,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,169. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

