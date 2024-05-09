1,614,122 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 56,469 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,526. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.