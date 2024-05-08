Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 634,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,667. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

