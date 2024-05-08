WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

KLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of WK Kellogg stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 421,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLG. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

