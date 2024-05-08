Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 3,923,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,723,367. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

