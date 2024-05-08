WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading 6.1% Higher

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.80. 673,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 885,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Pi Financial boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$955.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.