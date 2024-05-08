Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.31. 1,434,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512,232. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

