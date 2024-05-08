Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Weis Markets has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.91. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Weis Markets Company Profile
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
