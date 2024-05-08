Wedbush Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Outperform”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $33.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ExlService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $4,501,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 94.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

