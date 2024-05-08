Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.