Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,999 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,387,461. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.