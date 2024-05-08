Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. W Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $245.76. 28,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,431. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $188.65 and a one year high of $248.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.