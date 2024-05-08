VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. VTEX has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

