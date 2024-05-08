Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Stock Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.32% of Vitesse Energy worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $709.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

