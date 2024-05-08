Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

