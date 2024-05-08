Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Vimeo Trading Up 3.2 %

VMEO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

