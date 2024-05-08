Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.
Vimeo Trading Up 3.2 %
VMEO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $658.72 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vimeo
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.