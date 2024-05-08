Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 704,442 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $799,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

