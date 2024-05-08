Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $223.77 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,568 shares of company stock worth $3,143,502. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.