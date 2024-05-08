Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $212,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 317 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $862.38 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $877.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.