Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $213.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.17. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

