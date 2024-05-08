Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

