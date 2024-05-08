Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 382 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

