Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.76

Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 187.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Veralto by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

