Ventum Cap Mkts Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Price Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

