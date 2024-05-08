Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0 million-$126.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.5 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.13-0.16 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 623,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.84. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $5,853,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,756,911.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 116,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $5,853,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,756,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

