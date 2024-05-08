Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Cut by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.0% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.44. 694,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

