Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

