Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 149,535 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 37,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. 3,984,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,770,977. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

