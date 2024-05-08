Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $243.59. 281,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.