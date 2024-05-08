Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $8,745,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

