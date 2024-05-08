Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,334. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its 200 day moving average is $220.36.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

