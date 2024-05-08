Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. 1,675,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,894. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

