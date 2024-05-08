VAALCO Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

EGY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 385,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $644.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

