Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.