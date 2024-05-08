uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of QURE opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $230.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.98. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 99.31% and a negative net margin of 1,947.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $101,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,948 shares in the company, valued at $746,128.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. 4.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in uniQure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

