Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

UCTT opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,962,000 after buying an additional 190,942 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at $1,871,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

