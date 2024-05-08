UBS Group Trims Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Target Price to $16.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 259.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,954. The stock has a market cap of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,835 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

