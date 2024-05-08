U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. 25,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,260. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.