U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,169 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sprott by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sprott by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Sprott by 42.9% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SII

Sprott Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.