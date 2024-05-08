U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 411 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

