U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

