Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. HSBC upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
