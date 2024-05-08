Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 8.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $85.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.16. Approximately 5,209,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,184,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

