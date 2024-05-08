TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $31.75-$33.09 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,310.40 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $766.00 and a 52-week high of $1,315.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,083.86.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.