Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.2 billion-$317.2 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.87. 234,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,148. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.77. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

