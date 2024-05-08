TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Benchmark

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $450.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $393.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,201. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

