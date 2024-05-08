TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLD traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.70. 154,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $199.31 and a twelve month high of $452.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.90.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

