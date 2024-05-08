TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Director Sells 13,965 Shares

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27.

X stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.66. 25,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.88. The stock has a market cap of C$10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$28.24 and a 52-week high of C$37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

